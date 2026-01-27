Emerson to showcase AspenTech APM innovations at OPTIMIZE 26 in Houston

Emerson, a global automation leader, announced the next evolution of its AspenTech Asset Performance Management (APM) portfolio. The company said the latest release of Aspen Mtell provides a pathway for firms to drive immediate value and scale from foundational asset health monitoring to AI-enabled failure prediction and continuous operational improvement.

“The most successful enterprise reliability strategies are constantly improving. Our heritage of deep domain expertise and AI makes maintenance strategies smarter and more actionable over time, without the complexity of traditional deployments and additional expert personnel requirements. Customers are maximizing asset performance and achieving measurable business value at every stage of their reliability journey," ” Heiko Claussen, chief technologist for Emerson’s Aspen Technology business, said.

Emerson said the latest innovations in Aspen Mtell enable a proactive enterprise reliability program that delivers continuous improvement. The company stated that industry- and asset-specific templates and market-leading analytics drive rapid scalability, enabling faster deployment of asset health monitoring across the enterprise and a seamless transition to AI-driven prediction. It added that AI-powered insights accelerate alert resolution by automatically grouping and prioritizing alerts based on severity, risk and historical data, while embedded failure mode and effects analysis prescribes corrective action to streamline risk resolution.

Emerson also noted that Aspen Mtell now offers direct connection with its vibration monitoring solutions, AMS Machine Works and AMS Device Manager, to enhance operational reliability. The company said the solution provides seamless enterprise integration by delivering actionable insights directly into existing enterprise resource planning workflows through deep integration with enterprise asset management systems.

Emerson will demonstrate the new AspenTech APM solution and the full AspenTech portfolio live at OPTIMIZE 26, to be held May 11–14 in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit Emerson.com.