Emerson unveils SIL2-ready safety controller

Emerson announced the new PACSystems RX3i CPS400 Safety Controller to enable Safety Integrity Level 2 (SIL2) strategies for infrastructure, fire and gas, burner management systems, and other emergency shutdown systems. The PACSystems Safety Controller delivers a compact, high-performance solution with robust security and a scalable architecture supporting 2,000 I/O points—ideal for complex projects with evolving requirements.

As project automation grows more sophisticated and data-driven, OEMs and systems integrators require more powerful hardware and software to meet standards and regulations that protect workers, whether on a single piece of equipment or across a much larger process.

A large 64-megabyte memory and scalable digital architecture enable the PACSystems Safety Controller to support a wide range of mission-critical applications. With built-in industrial communications protocols—including OPC UA, Ethernet Global Data (EGD), and Modbus TCP—the RX3i CPS400 connects peer-to-peer and with higher-level hosts to provide complete operational visibility.

Designed secure-by-design with Secure Boot and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) support, the controller ensures rigorous data integrity and protection against potential threats. Emerson includes safety-certified function blocks and preconfigured templates to simplify system certification under IEC 61511.

Emerson offers the RX3i CPS400 in simplex or redundant controller configurations. The controller performs all safety data messaging with duplex communications using the black channel principle over EGD, enabling standardized, reliable connectivity with Emerson’s PACSystems VersaMax SafetyNet I/O system. The platform carries IEC 61508 safety certification, providing a capable SIL2 solution to help designers build appropriate protection schemes.

Developers configure the new controller using Emerson’s PAC Machine Edition development environment, the same familiar tools used for PLCs, operator interfaces, and other automation elements. As a unified tool chain with a user-friendly interface, PAC Machine Edition streamlines development so users can quickly create complete, integrated automation, visualization, and safety solutions for rapid startups and maximum operating efficiency.

Daniel Smith, senior product manager with Emerson’s discrete automation business, said: “Adding the PACSystems RX3i CPS400 Safety Controller to our extensive portfolio of safety products, we continue to deliver tools users need to create compliant safety systems that are easily developed and integrated into sophisticated automation solutions.”

For more information, visit www.Emerson.com.