‘End of an era’ for AutoNav‑equipped R2900Gs

One of the last R2900G units at the Queensland site. Credit: RCT – Powered by Epiroc

Following last year’s purchase of the final Caterpillar (CAT) R2900G units ever sold, a Queensland mine has now added the loaders to its remote‑operated fleet, marking the last installation of Epiroc’s AutoNav system on this model.

RCT – Powered by Epiroc has supplied automation systems to machinery at this silver-and-lead mine for nearly 30 years. The site, which comprises an underground hard-rock mining operation and a surface processing facility, controls its load-haul-dump (LHD) fleet from multiple AutoNav centres both on the surface and underground.

“The R2900G model has been a prolific underground loader, and this final sale truly marks the end of an era,” said Danny Ballard, RCT’s Mount Isa branch manager. “Automating underground loaders significantly improves operator safety while delivering stronger business outcomes for the mine,” he added.

Since the late 1990s, the mine has used RCT’s tele systems and was among the first to adopt AutoNav. In 2025, the site upgraded to RCT’s digital communications system.

“The site has been a loyal customer for many years, and we continue to work closely together as they invest further in automation,” he concluded.