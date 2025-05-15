Endolith unveils platform that boosts copper recovery from low grade ore

Endolith – a critical mineral platform company that leverages frontier microbial science to improve copper recoveries from low-grade ores – has achieved a significant breakthrough in copper extraction. The testing was conducted using samples provided by Think & Act Differently (TAD), the innovation arm of BHP, one of the world’s largest mining companies. Endolith’s work was facilitated in collaboration with Unearthed, an organization that connects startups with industry to accelerate innovation in mining as part of a broader effort to explore new approaches to mining and extracting critical minerals.

Endolith’s microbes were tested under simulated field conditions, demonstrating a significant uplift in copper recovery from low-grade sulfide ores. The results outperformed conventional approaches to low-grade heap leaching and revealed new value in mineralized waste previously considered uneconomic to process.

This breakthrough comes at a critical moment as analysts note copper is essential to advanced manufacturing, data centers, energy and storage technologies, defense systems and modern infrastructure. Global consumption is expected to double by 2035, reaching 50 million metric tonnes annually. That’s enough copper for 600 million electric vehicles.

According to BloombergNEF’s annual Transition Metals Outlook, the industry will need $2.1 trillion in investment by 2050 to meet the demand for raw materials for electrification. At the same time, studies conducted by BHP show that the average copper mine grade has decreased by 40% since 1991, while prices are projected to rise by 20% by 2027.

As much as 70% of copper reserves are in low-grade or hard-to-process ores, resources often inaccessible with incumbent recovery methods, until now. Endolith’s platform enables miners to transform these challenging ores into revenue-generating assets. Powered by advanced bioengineering and AI-optimized processing, the system significantly improves yields while reducing environmental impact. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, it also cuts costs and eliminates the need for toxic chemical leaching.

Liz Dennett, Ph.D., CEO of Endolith, stated: "This demonstrates what’s possible when the world’s oldest miners (microbes) go to work on one of today’s biggest challenges. Working with the support from the TAD program, we've proven a solution that unlocks vast copper resources in a scalable, low-impact manner, one that helps secure critical mineral supply chains for decades to come.”

Holly Bridgwater, co-founder of Unearthed, commented: “At Unearthed, we exist to connect bold ideas with big industry challenges. Endolith’s performance is a powerful example of what happens when startups are given the opportunity to test and scale new science in a real-world setting. This kind of collaboration is needed to unlock the next generation of mining innovation.”

The test work focused on primary sulfide ores with less than 1% chalcopyrite and pyrite, notoriously difficult to process materials. Column tests were conducted using site-matched ore and fluids at temperatures ranging from 30°C to 65°C. Endolith’s approach delivered faster and more complete copper recovery in every scenario.

