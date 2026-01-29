English River First Nation partners with Bedford Metals on uranium exploration

Bedford Metals (TSX-V: BFM) reported it has entered into an exploration agreement with the English River First Nation (ERFN) in Saskatchewan.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration and cooperation between ERFN and the company in connection with Bedford’s Sheppard Lake uranium project, located along the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. According to the company's statement, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to responsible mineral exploration, open communication, and mutual respect.

English River First Nation is located about 500 km north of Saskatoon within Treaty 10 territory, with residential reserves at Wapatuanak and La Plonge. ERFN also holds nineteen reserves across northern Saskatchewan, including Porter Island, Cree Lake, Elak Dase, Knee Lake, Dipper Rapids, and other traditional lands.

ERFN is a diverse, multilingual community of nearly 1,800 members, with Dene, Cree, Michif, English, and French spoken among its people. Its community is known as the “people of the river."

Bedford Metals views this agreement as an important step in building a respectful and productive working relationship with English River First Nation and looks forward to ongoing engagement as exploration activities at Sheppard Lake advance.

