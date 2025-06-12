EnviroGold engages Hatch to advance commercialization of metal recovery process

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO; OTCQB: ESGLF) – a clean technology company reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base, and critical metals – has engaged Hatch, a leading global professional services company, to perform a high-level process review and engineering study. This study will advance the commercialisation of EnviroGold’s proprietary NVRO process and will focus on a confidential client project.

Hatch plans to complete the engineering study in the fourth quarter of 2025. EnviroGold is advancing two clients through phases three and four of its rapid deployment pathway, which culminate in client-specific demonstration plant campaigns. These demonstration plant campaigns, along with the Hatch study, will mark significant milestones toward executing license agreements for deploying the NVRO process.

David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold, commented, “Appointing Hatch marks a critical milestone in our commercialization roadmap. Their deep expertise in nitric acid processing, flowsheet design, and sustainable metallurgy makes them uniquely qualified to support the commercial deployment of the NVRO process. This engagement advances our mission to unlock stranded metal value from tailings while delivering measurable environmental benefits to stakeholders. We look forward to collaborating with Hatch on a high-integrity design package aligned with international best practices.”

Ken Gottliebsen, Hatch Business Sponsor, added, “We are excited to support EnviroGold in developing and commercialising this innovative technology. Our global hydrometallurgy team brings deep expertise in nitric acid systems and tailings reprocessing. We look forward to contributing to the de-risking and maturation of the NVRO process for commercial implementation.”

More information is posted on www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com and www.Hatch.com.