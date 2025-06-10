EnviroGold unveils scalable, license-based model for metals recovery

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO; OTCQB: ESGLF), a clean technology company focusing on reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base, and critical metals, announces advancements in its proprietary technology platform. The company has made significant progress in process optimization, commercialization initiatives, and the formation of key strategic partnerships. It also outlines its evolving customer engagement pipeline and revenue model as it enters a new phase of scalable growth and global deployment.

EnviroGold developed the NVRO process, a proprietary metallurgical method that economically recovers metals from compatible sulphidic tailings while improving environmental outcomes. Initially, the company targets tailings deposits exceeding five million tonnes, containing at least US$350 per tonne in in-situ metal value, and presenting compelling economic, environmental, or regulatory reasons to act. This market segment offers a significant global opportunity, leveraging the NVRO process for competitive advantages in both economics and sustainability.

The NVRO process allows customers to extract value from legacy mine tailings while addressing operational and environmental liabilities. EnviroGold has already identified over US$225 billion in target customer tailings suitable for processing with its proprietary technology.

EnviroGold’s engineering partner, Andritz Group, optimized the NVRO process, delivering substantial improvements in technical performance, cost efficiency, and overall economic viability. These improvements, developed through the Andritz IDEAS simulation platform, integrate into the company’s rapid deployment pathway, streamlining commercialization for customers.

A leading international consultancy firm conducts a design and engineering optimization study, including detailed capital and operating cost assessments. Two customers’ tailings have entered the commercial validation phase at EnviroGold’s demonstration plant in Perth, Australia.

EnviroGold has prepared the NVRO process for commercial licensing, supported by validated capex and opex estimates and projected internal rates of return (IRR) for deployment-ready projects.

To ensure scalability and efficient execution, EnviroGold partners with Fraser Alexander, a globally recognized tailings management operator. Fraser Alexander brings decades of mineral processing and project commissioning experience, reducing project delivery timelines and strengthening EnviroGold’s ability to meet client expectations at scale.

EnviroGold employs a capital-light business model that supports the global deployment of the NVRO process. This model enables strong margins without requiring significant capital expenditures for plant ownership. Experienced partners manage operational control and execution risks.

Under its licensing model, EnviroGold plans to: Execute its first license contract within the next 9 months; Secure two new license agreements per year for the following two years; and Expand to four new license agreements per year thereafter.

Each license agreement is expected to generate at least US$12 million in annual recurring revenue over an average project life of eight years. Following the commissioning of the first commercial plant, EnviroGold anticipates a sharp increase in recurring revenues aligned with its customer pipeline.

EnviroGold positions itself to capitalize on elevated metal prices and growing demand for strategic metals. With a proven proprietary process, a defined licensing and royalty model, and experienced commercial execution partners, the company solidifies its ability to generate long-term value and recurring earnings.

EnviroGold CEO David Cam. “EnviroGold’s ‘metals-without-mining’ model offers a scalable solution to one of the industry’s most persistent challenges. With strong economics for clients and a clear path to recurring revenue, we are now entering a transformative sustainable growth phase.”

More information is posted on www.EnvirogoldGlobal.com.