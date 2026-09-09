Epiroc inaugurates expanded manufacturing facility for hydraulic attachments in Sweden

Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc is inaugurating an expanded manufacturing facility for hydraulic attachment tools in Kalmar, Sweden. The new facility reflects Epiroc’s commitment to support customers in construction and other areas with top-quality products and solutions that strengthen productivity.

The new facility represents a highly automated, advanced and scalable production hub for premium products. It is producing a full range of hydraulic breakers, from the smallest SB 52 to the largest HB 10 000. The breakers are attached on excavators and used by customers around the world in construction, demolition, quarrying, mining and infrastructure projects.

“This expanded production capacity of high-quality hydraulic attachments strengthens our long-term commitment to our customers across the world,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. “The new top-modern facility truly represents production in world class.”

The expanded building, which covers more than 8,000 square meters, provides a significant increase in production capacity at the site. It is the result of Epiroc’s decision to consolidate its European production of hydraulic attachments tools to Sweden. The consolidation creates a stronger and more efficient operation, increases capacity, and brings the full breaker range together in one production center. Around 175 people work at the facility, including around 40 who have been added due to the expansion.

You can learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.