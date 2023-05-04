Epiroc issues almost $200 million green bonds to advance fossil-free solutions 

Epiroc has made a second green bonds issuance to further support the financing and continued development of sustainable products and solutions.
Just under $200 million (SEK1.5 billion) in green bonds were issued by Epiroc, following the first transaction in September 2022. The issuance saw strong investor interest with an order book close to almost $400 million (SEK 3 billion). The tenor is five years with one fixed with some conditions.
The proceeds can be used to finance Epiroc’s development in these three categories:
“The proceeds will enable us to finance sustainable investments and achieve our sustainability goals for 2030,” says Håkan Folin, Epiroc’s CFO. “We continue to accelerate the transformation toward a more sustainable industry and society.”
