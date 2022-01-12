Epiroc launches Mobius data hub for drills

Epiroc and ASI Mining have introduced Mobius for drills, a new platform to convert data into useful, actionable information. Mobius for drills will lead mines toward automation and connectivity.

Featuring embedded artificial intelligence, the user-friendly Mobius system enables multi-vehicle command, control and monitoring to maximize productivity and safety.

Mobius for drills displays data in an easy-to-use layout to map drill usage, evaluate statistics, track consumables and compare planned outcomes against actual results.

By providing a single platform for all stakeholders within the drilling operation, users can quickly navigate the information, filter it to their needs and streamline the decision-making process, day-to-day or over time.

An added value to Mobius for drills is its ability to work across fleets with drills from multiple manufacturers, condensing all sources of information. Mobius for drills may be used as a fleet management system or integrate with a mine’s existing system.

Mobius for drills imports drill plans, monitors drilling and creates the reports over a secure system onsite or remotely. It supports manned operations, teleoperation, semi- and fully-autonomous modes and covers applications from drill and blast through autonomous haulage systems.

Mobius for drills is designed to help mines improve control of their operations, but in a completely new way.

Epriroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. Visit Epiroc Mobius for drills product page at https://bit.ly/3fc6wkb and ASI Mining at https://ASIrobots.com/platforms/mobius/.