Epiroc launches Titan CAS Gen 4 for proximity monitoring

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 23, 2024 At 2:07 pm
Epiroc launches its fourth generation of its collision avoidance system. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc has launched a new system to enable miners to improve safety and efficiency in mine environments. Epiroc Titan CAS combines low-frequency, time-of-flight, and sub-GHz RF technologies for superior vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian detection. With additional technologies such as AI vision and GNSS, the system ensures unparalleled performance, reliability, and scalability. 

"By harnessing the latest advancements, we've engineered a system that surpasses requirements while offering unmatched cost efficiency. At the heart of our commitment to safety is the Generation 4 Titan CAS, which delivers top-tier safety solutions to the mining sector,” said global product manager Eric Baker. 

Functional enhancements include: 

  • Advisory zone addition: Introduces an effective advisory zone (Level 8) preceding the intervention zone (Level 9), enabling operators to react promptly to slow down and stop advice. 
  • Logging redundancy: Both the HMI100 display and the Gateway control units now log operational event data, ensuring reliable backup information. 
  • Dedicated RF channels: Allocated for vehicle-to-vehicle (VTV) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (VTP) detection, enhancing detection capabilities. 
  • Increased sensor data bandwidth: Enhanced low-frequency sensors provide improved responsiveness and a higher device detection count. 
  • Time-of-flight for vehicle-to-person detection: Enhances safety by precisely identifying pedestrians, further reducing the risk of accidents. 

The modularity of the system allows for adaptable technology implementation as on-site needs evolve, ensuring sustained safety and efficiency improvements. Additionally, the system offers seamless integration and user experience enhancements, further solidifying its position as a leader in collision avoidance technology in mining. 

More information is available at www.Epiroc.com.  

