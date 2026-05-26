Epiroc, SANY partner on electrified mining systems

The signing ceremony at SANY Industrial Park in Changsha, China. Credit: Epiroc

SANY Group, one of the world’s largest heavy machinery manufacturers, has signed a global partnership agreement with Epiroc to expand electrified mining systems and develop joint equipment offerings.

The companies plan to combine Epiroc’s electrified equipment, charging technology and global service presence with SANY’s experience in microgrids and clean energy systems. Epiroc also intends to integrate its hydraulic breakers and ground-engaging tools (GET) with SANY’s excavator and loader lineup, which it says will offer users higher productivity and more convenient equipment pairings.

José Manuel Sánchez, the president of Epiroc’s tools and attachments business area, called SANY “innovative and impressive” in a news release. “We look forward to combining our respective technologies and resources to deliver more efficient and sustainable solutions for customers worldwide, creating new value and energy resilience for the industry,” he said.

Lihua Tang, group director at SANY, said the partnership marks a major step in the company’s globalization strategy. “Epiroc is a global leader in mining equipment technology, while SANY has significant advantages in new energy construction machinery and smart manufacturing,” she said. “This will accelerate the transformation of the global mining industry towards low-carbon and intelligent operations,” Tang concluded.