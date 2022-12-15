Epiroc to acquire collision avoidance technology

Epiroc has agreed to acquire Mernok Elektronik, headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa. The company designs and produces proximity detection technologies and collision avoidance systems of the highest level applicable for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines regardless of manufacturer or type of equipment. Mernok’s customers are primarily in Africa.

“Collision avoidance is critical for the mining industry to strengthen safety and productivity, and Mernok’s advanced solutions complement Epiroc’s existing equipment and automation offering well,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO.

“Together we will provide complete collision avoidance solutions to the highest industry standards to support our customers on their journey towards the safest and most optimal operations. We look forward to welcoming the dynamic Mernok team to Epiroc.”

