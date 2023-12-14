Epiroc to acquire South African drilling parts maker

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 14, 2023 At 1:47 pm
The acquisition of the Weco plant and personnel will boost Epiroc’s presence in South Africa. Credit: Epiroc

Epiroc, a leading partner for the mining industry, has agreed to acquire the business of Weco PL, a South African manufacturer of precision-engineered rock drilling parts and provider of related repairs and services.

Weco is based near Johannesburg. The company, which has more than four decades of industry experience, has about 80 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, of about $12 million (ZAR 160 million). Weco’s customers are mainly underground mining companies in the Southern African region.

“This acquisition will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities and expand our product portfolio of spare parts in the growing and important African region,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming the strong team at Weco to the Epiroc group.”

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory filings and is expected to be completed in the second quarter 2024. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

