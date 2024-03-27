Epiroc to split tools and attachments division on May 1

Epiroc is strengthening the focus on its tools and attachments businesses. The company will split the division into two divisions and appoint a new division president.

In recent years, the Tools & Attachments division has expanded significantly through organic and inorganic growth and will become significantly larger after the completion of the acquisition of Stanley Infrastructure. To sustain optimal focus on each business line and continue fostering profitable growth, Epiroc will split the Tools & Attachments division into these two new divisions: the Rock Drilling Tools division and the Mining & Infrastructure Attachments division.

Martin Hjerpe, currently SVP M&A, strategy, and supply chain, will become president of the Tools division. Goran Popovski, currently president of the Tools & Attachments division, will become president of the Attachments division.

“With past growth and now the ongoing acquisition of Stanley Infrastructure – our largest acquisition ever – our tools and attachments business is expanding significantly,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “By dividing up the business into two dedicated divisions, we are optimizing the focus for all the business lines and supporting sustainable, profitable growth.”

Epiroc’s Tools division will offer top hammer and handheld drills; down-the-hole, rotary and raise boring drills; ground support; and supply chain expertise.

The Attachments division will offer ground engaging tools (CR); hydraulic attachment tools; and Stanley Infrastructure units.

Discover all of Epiroc’s products and services at www.Epiroc.com/en-ca.