Epiroc to use fossil-free steel for mining equipment

Epiroc has partnered with steelmaker SSAB to secure fossil-free steel for use in the production of Epiroc’s mining equipment.

“Sustainability is integrated in everything we do, and we are committed to halving our CO 2 emissions by 2030. This exciting partnership with SSAB will support us and our customers on the journey to reach our very ambitious climate goals,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “It is clear that our innovation agenda goes hand-in-hand with our customers’ sustainability agenda.”

SSAB aims to deliver fossil-free steel to the market in commercial scale during 2026, and delivered the first steel made of hydrogen-reduced iron in 2021. SSAB works with iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall as part of the HYBRIT initiative to develop a value chain for fossil-free iron and steel production, replacing coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide emissions in steel production.

Epiroc will initially use fossil-free steel for material for a prototype underground machine produced at its facility in Örebro, Sweden, and the plan is to increase the usage of fossil-free steel over time.

In 2021, Epiroc received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its targets to reduce emissions in own operations as well as when customers use the sold products. The SBTi validated Epiroc’s climate targets as being in line with keeping global warming at a maximum 1.5°C, consistent with the latest climate science and the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

In addition, Epiroc’s 2030 sustainability goals include halving its carbon dioxide emissions in transport as well as from relevant suppliers, having 90% renewable energy in its own operations, and offering a full range of emissions-free products.

