Epiroc unveils 3D automation breakthrough for underground mining

Epiroc has introduced a new 3D capability for underground operations through its deep automation system. The technology enables coordination of autonomous truck haulage across complex, multi-level ramps. This advancement improves fleet visualization and traffic coordination, enhancing safety and efficiency in deep underground operations.

The breakthrough represents a significant step forward in underground mining automation, potentially improving safety and productivity in challenging deep mining environments.

Epiroc developed and tested the latest deep automation iteration at Agnico Eagle's Odyssey Mine in Quebec. The system incorporates real-world applications and customer feedback.

"The tests conducted at the Odyssey Mine demonstrate tangible progress and confirm that the solution is moving in the right direction. This innovation paves the way for more efficient and safer operations, and it is encouraging to see the trials progressing successfully," Ghislain Couture, superintendent of automation at Agnico Eagle's Odyssey Mine, stated.

The system's intelligent traffic management logic eliminates deadlocks and delays by orchestrating meet-and-pass events at predefined points. Automated mine trucks now actively avoid encounters in narrow drifts where passing is impossible, ensuring smooth traffic flow and continuous operations.

"Epiroc's deep automation makes fast, intelligent decisions to boost safety, reduce downtime, and increase overall efficiency. Whether machines are sharing ramps or collaborating on joint assignments, deep automation ensures optimal task completion," Johannes Mutamba, global product manager of deep automation - trucks at Epiroc's Underground division, explained.

Epiroc has also made its Minetruck MT54 S and MT65 S automation-ready, providing a comprehensive solution for mines seeking to automate their underground fleet. The recent deep automation upgrades also apply to all compatible underground Scooptram loaders.

"This is a great milestone that highlights Epiroc's commitment to provide dependable solutions to unique customer challenges. Ongoing customer collaboration on product development helps to solidify confidence while increasing efficiencies in productivity," Seth Patterson, business line manager – digital solutions division, added.

