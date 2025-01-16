Epiroc unveils new battery-electric Scooptram underground loader

Epiroc – a global provider of underground and surface mining equipment – has introduced the new Scooptram ST10 G to its electrification portfolio. The company’s new underground loader will feature a payload capacity of ten tons. It will also feature up to four hours of drive time on a single battery charge.

Mary Zhu, global product manager for Scooptram, said, “Scooptram ST10 G is a great choice for forward-thinking mines aiming to go electric in drift sizes down to 3.5 x 3.5 metres – with maintained control of their investment costs. Based on the reliable Scooptram ST1030 and paired with our proven electric drive train and battery system, the technology used in this 10-ton loader already has thousands of hours from customer sites.”

The Scooptram ST10 G can operate up to four hours without stopping as it has a nominal battery capacity of 270 kWh. Users can swap the battery if needed or benefit from on-board opportunity charging through a standardized CCS charging interface. The battery also features active and passive safety systems to meet the highest safety standards.

Company spokesperson Mattias Pettersson commented, “Working with open standards and OEM agnostic solutions is an essential part of our electrification offering that makes the transition towards electrification easier for our customers. The electric infrastructure and chargers can support not only our own machines – but also other equipment in the mine, which is crucial to help accelerate the transformation towards more sustainable mining operations.”

Studies have found that one single battery-electric Scooptram ST10 G can lower CO2 emissions with up to 262 000 kg per year. This is in comparison with a traditional diesel-powered underground loader. At the same time, operators working in mine environments will find a significant reduction in toxic gases, heat, and noise. Adding to that, the overall efficiency of the powerful electric drivetrain reduces maintenance cost and improves productivity.

The Scooptram ST10 G also improves ergonomics and overview by introducing a large 10-inch touch display inside the FOPS/ROPS approved cabin. This gives operators easy access to battery status from the on-board battery management system, as well as other machine data.

More information on the company and/or the new Scooptram is posted on www.Epiroc.com.