Eriez-Australia bolsters Western Region leadership

Aaron Wilson, Eriez-Australia's new Western Region manager. Credit: Eriez-Australia

Eriez-Australia has named Aaron Wilson as its new manager for the country’s Western Region.

In this role, Wilson will oversee the company’s regional operations and work closely with sales, services and administration teams to guide employers, cultivate customer relationships and advance key business initiatives, Eriez-Australia said.

“Aaron brings extensive experience in customer engagement, business development and strategic planning,” said James Cooke, Eirez-Australia’s managing director. “His knowledge of the commercial priorities shaping Western Australia will be invaluable as we craft practical strategies that deliver value for customers and advance our long-term objectives.”

The company, which specializes in separation technology, says the newly created position expands its regional presence, reflecting its continued investment in Western Australia.

“Success in this market begins with listening,” Cooke added in a news release. “By drawing on the knowledge and perspectives of customers and employees, Aaron will help us anticipate changing requirements, respond to evolving conditions and identify new opportunities throughout Western Australia.”