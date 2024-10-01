Eriez boosts material handling with new high-capacity feeders

Eriez launched four new high-capacity electromagnetic vibratory feeders, part of its B-series line at MINExpo in September. The new B-HC models offer a capacity boost of 70% to 100% over previous models. These feeders can handle a range of materials up to 1,089 tonnes per hour.

Electromagnetic vibratory feeders are machines used to move bulk materials in a controlled way. They work by creating vibrations that make the material move along a tray or platform, allowing it to flow steadily to where it's needed, like a conveyor belt or processing equipment. The electromagnetic system in these feeders allows operators to control how fast the material moves, making them ideal for industries that need to feed materials like powders, grains or larger pieces into machines for further processing.

The B-HC feeders feature an electromagnetic drive with a permanent magnetic armature. This design powers the feeder in both forward and reverse directions, improving control compared to older systems. The coil-and-magnet assembly is sealed in epoxy to protect against dust and moisture, which helps extend the feeder's life.

These feeders use a compact, energy-efficient control system that allows for variable-speed control and feedback from an accelerometer. With no sliding or rotating parts, the design reduces power use and maintenance costs, making the feeders more efficient.

B-HC feeders work well for feeding bulk materials to equipment like conveyors, crushers and screens. They come with options like dust covers, screens and abrasion-resistant trays. The feeders can be mounted in different ways to suit various needs.

According to Eriez’s global product manager for vibratory systems Rob Yandrick, early users like Washington Mills have seen improvements with the new model. Washington Mills used to run their feeder at full capacity to meet demand, but the 65B-HC model allows them to feed the same amount while keeping extra capacity available.

For more information, visit www.Eriez.com.