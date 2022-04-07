Eriez celebrates 80 years in business

The Eriez story began in 1942 when founder O.F. Merwin installed a permanent magnet in a grain mill. The company today, built of a workforce of more than 900 individuals located throughout 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries on six continents, is a world leader in magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment technology.

Over eight decades, Eriez has worked diligently to advance the mining, processing, packaging, food, recycling, aggregate and metalworking industries it serves. Company process engineers and scientists have developed countless product breakthroughs in the areas of rare earth magnets, superconducting technology, flotation, vibratory feeders, metal detection, auto scrap recycling equipment, suspended electromagnets, eddy current separation, and proprietary manufacturing techniques.

Eriez is proud to be a family-run company. O.F. Merwin’s grandson Richard Merwin currently serves as chairman. Richard’s late father, Bob Merwin, had a global vision for Eriez and took the company into international markets in the 1950s.

Richard Merwin says, “Our board of directors, past and present, has embraced and supported deliberate and bold ongoing initiatives for global strategic growth. Their consistent, sound and ethical guidance is a major factor in Eriez’ continuing success.”

Eriez president and CEO Lukas Guenthardt noted, “We are lucky to have ownership and a board of directors who value long-term investments and profitable growth over short-term profits. We have worked hard at building and maintaining loyal customers that value the quality and trust the reliability of our products and services.”

He adds, “With a focus on continuous product advancement and market expansion, both domestically and overseas, Eriez is poised to thrive for years to come.”

For more information, visit www.eriez.com.