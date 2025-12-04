Eriez illustrates innovative flotation tech with StackCell video

Eriez, a global leader in separation technologies, has unveiled a new educational video showcasing its StackCell high-intensity flotation technology. The animated presentation demonstrates how StackCell improves mineral recovery through rapid flotation kinetics, fine bubble generation, and a compact layout.

The video uses 3D cutaways and process flow graphics to illustrate the StackCell system's design. It shows slurry entering each stage, where intense mixing with microbubbles promotes quick bubble-particle attachment. The animation highlights the two-stage configuration that separates high-energy particle collection from froth recovery, resulting in faster flotation and higher-grade concentrates in a smaller space.

"Operators are continually seeking to optimize flotation performance, particularly when treating fine or low-grade ores. This animation provides an engaging way to understand StackCell's core advantages and its potential to enhance both efficiency and sustainability across mineral processing circuits," Homie Thanasekaran, senior global product manager of flotation at Eriez, stated.

The StackCell technology employs a high-shear chamber to produce fine bubbles, approximately 100 microns in diameter, enhancing bubble-particle interaction and improving ultrafine mineral recovery. Its design reduces circuit size and power consumption, achieving comparable or better results in about one-third of the time required by conventional flotation cells.

StackCell units can be integrated into both new and existing operations to increase throughput, recovery, and overall plant performance while reducing costs.

For more information, visit www.Eriez.com/products/flotation/stackcell.