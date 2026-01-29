Eriez implements regional growth strategy across Europe

Eriez is expanding its European sales network as part of a regional growth initiative to strengthen customer support and accelerate responsiveness across key industrial markets. The enhanced structure allows Eriez-Europe to provide deeper technical expertise and more direct customer engagement. Local insights in mining, aggregates, recycling, food, packaging, and other process sectors are crucial for consistent performance and reliability.

New Area Sales Manager appointments include Simo Rounela (Nordic Region), Jean-Christophe (Benelux), Joerg Baldauf (Germany), and Philippe Vallouy (Spain and Portugal). They join the existing Eriez-Europe sales team — Lewis Railton (South UK), Gareth McCreesh (Ireland), and Manuel Andreis (Italy) — to offer comprehensive coverage across Europe.

"Europe encompasses a wide range of industries, regulatory frameworks, and operating conditions. Expanding our in-region sales presence ensures customers have immediate access to knowledgeable Eriez professionals who combine local insight with the company's global engineering resources," Lloyd Williams, sales director of Eriez-Europe, stated.

This regional framework aligns with Eriez' strategy of combining global innovation with localized expertise. The expanded in-territory representation enhances the company's ability to collaborate closely with customers throughout projects, delivering solutions that provide measurable value.

"This growth initiative is about strengthening relationships as much as expanding reach. With experienced sales managers positioned across Europe, we're better equipped to anticipate customer needs, respond swiftly, and deliver technologies that advance efficiency and performance," John Klinge, regional director – EMEA operations and strategy, added.

