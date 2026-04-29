Eriez names two companies as co-winners of top sales award

Separation technology leader Eriez selected Alston Equipment Company and Polimin to share its most prestigious sales honour in the Americas, the 2025 Merwin Award. Both companies will receive personalized 2025 Merwin Award plaques, and Eriez will add their names to the permanent Merwin Award display at the company's global headquarters in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"The Merwin Award recognizes more than strong sales results," Darrell Milton, senior director of sales, Eriez-USA, said. "It reflects the strength of our partnerships, technical capability in the field, and a consistent commitment to customer success. Alston and Polimin exemplify these qualities. Their 2025 performance was outstanding, and they continue to represent Eriez with professionalism and integrity."

The company presents the award each year to representatives who show exceptional sales performance, outstanding customer service, and strong alignment with Eriez's mission and values. This year marks the first time in more than a decade that Eriez has named co-winners.

Nine Eriez-USA field sales offices qualified as finalists this year before Alston Equipment and Polimin emerged as top performers.

Alston Equipment Company, based in Hammond, Louisiana, has represented Eriez since 1999 across northern Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Polimin operates from Santiago, Chile, and has partnered with Eriez since 1980, serving customers throughout the country.

Both organizations achieved record growth in 2025, surpassing sales targets across all product and market lines while demonstrating exceptional technical expertise and service excellence. Neither firm has previously won the Merwin Award.

Polimin's recognition creates a milestone for Eriez's Latin American operations, as the Chilean company becomes the first sales firm from the region to receive this distinction.

More information is posted at www.Eriez.com