Eriez releases animation for new high-capacity vibratory feeders

Eriez released an animation showcasing the features and benefits of its new B-HC (high-capacity) electromagnetic vibratory feeder models. These advanced feeders are the latest additions to the company’s B-Series line and offer between 70% to 100% greater capacity than previous models, setting new industry standards for material handling efficiency.

Eriez B-HC feeders can handle bulk materials ranging from just a few kilograms to 1,089 tonnes/hour, depending on the material type. By utilizing the full AC sine wave and creating a push-pull magnetic action, these units effectively generate increased tray deflection and material flow and ensure precise and controlled material flow.

Operators can easily adjust feed rates either locally or remotely by modifying the feeder tray displacement from 0 to 2.3 mm, allowing for highly customized performance tailored to suit diverse application needs.

The animation offers a comprehensive overview of B-HC feeders, illustrating how this equipment excels in head-load applications beneath hoppers by accurately metering bulk materials to belt conveyors, crushers, screens, and elevators.

Designed for sustainability and dependability, the B-HC feeders incorporate a compact, energy-efficient AC control system with accelerometer feedback, providing precise variable-speed control with minimal power and maintenance requirements.

Eriez unveiled the new 65B-HC feeder at MINExpo last month in Las Vegas. The 65B-HC feeder was customized to meet space constraints and demanding application requirements, resulting in a substantial increase in throughput and overall performance at Washington Mills, a major producer of abrasive grains.

To view the animation and learn more about Eriez’ line of B-HC high-capacity electromagnetic vibratory feeders, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgyYDfXN-l8&feature=youtu.be.