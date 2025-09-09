Evident showcasing Vanta Element handheld XRF analyzer

Evident has been promoting its next-generation Vanta Element handheld XRF analyzers, introducing models that blend rugged durability and outstanding accuracy in an accessible, cost-effective package. The launch earlier this year aimed to provide users in demanding environments—such as scrap yards, metal fabrication shops, and construction sites—with reliable, high-performance analysis tools.

James Parker, product manager for XRF analyzers at Evident’s Analytical Instruments Division for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, sees the new Vanta Element series as a major leap forward. He said: “We’ve designed these analyzers for entry-level users who need affordability without losing out on quality. The Vanta Element models keep the renowned precision, durability, and ease of use that define the Vanta line, but now with even more user-friendly interfaces and an enhanced feature set.”

Evident’s Vanta Element and Element-S analyzers support straightforward applications like jewelry metal verification, soil analysis, and alloy sorting. Despite their lower price point, they offer upgraded ergonomics, improved software, and the same robust construction as higher-end Vanta products. The company also backs their durability with a three-year warranty—an upgrade over the one-year warranty on previous models.

The new devices feature entry-level silicon drift detectors that deliver twice the count rate and higher resolution than previous silicon pin detector models, ensuring faster, more consistent results and improved detection limits. All devices use Ax

All devices use Evident’s proprietary Axon Technology, which maintains stable energy calibration even during temperature fluctuations and enables efficient processing of X-ray counts. This technology ensures reliable, consistent data in fast-paced work environments. The updated interface now features USB data export, onboard PDF generation, and smoother navigation, making the Vanta Element just as convenient as it is tough.

Designed for real-world tasks, the Vanta Element series gives users clear, instant feedback with customizable grade libraries and a bright 4.3-inch display, making it ideal for long shifts and challenging lighting. The ergonomic design reduces operator fatigue, and the unit’s IP54 rating means it stands up to dust, water, and harsh conditions, having passed military-grade drop tests from heights up to 1.2 metres.

Software improvements also set the new models apart, featuring a modern interface and web-based Vanta Control software compatible with Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows platforms. Users can easily tailor calibration methods, adjust grade libraries, and handle everything from basic to more complex analysis on the go.

Parker emphasizes that the Vanta Element and Element-S analyzers give customers a competitive advantage with precise chemical and grade identification, streamlined connectivity, and global technical support. For industries where rapid reporting, accuracy, and compliance are essential—such as scrap metal trading and precious metal assessment—the new models provide a winning combination of performance and usability.

With their unmatched blend of affordability, resilience, and high-tech features, the Vanta Element handheld

XRF analyzers set a new benchmark for entry-level portable analysis. James Parker notes that no other portable XRF device at this price point offers such reliable performance, advanced technology, and connectivity options—including cloud, web, and USB support.

The Vanta Element’s rugged build makes it suitable for the harshest work sites. It continues to deliver accurate results in conditions ranging from -10°C to 45°C, withstanding dust, moisture, and drops from up to 1.2 metres. Regular quality testing ensures every analyzer can handle the realities of fieldwork, while intuitive software and customizable features expand its versatility across different industries.

Backed by Evident’s comprehensive three-year warranty and technical support network, the new Vanta Element series empowers metal recyclers, quality inspectors, and field workers worldwide to achieve fast, accurate alloy and material analysis—helping users maintain a critical edge in competitive, fast-moving sectors.

More information is posted on https://ims.evidentscientific.com/en/xrf-analyzers/handheld.