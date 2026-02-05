EVP accelerates CorePlan’s global push in mining tech

CorePlan, a Western Australian technology company, announced it has secured US$3.5 million in new funding to accelerate its mission of modernizing drilling operations worldwide. The investment, led by EVP, a venture capital firm, will fuel CorePlan's global expansion and product development.

With over $250 million under management, EVP invests in high-growth SaaS and marketplace businesses across Australia and international markets. Its portfolio includes industry leaders such as Ignition, Deputy, Shippit, Lumary, Hnry, and Mutinex.

CorePlan provides a cloud-based operating system for exploration and drilling operations. The platform helps mining companies and contractors plan work, track production, manage compliance, optimize decisions, and control costs in real-time. CorePlan is used globally to improve operational performance and reduce waste across the drill program lifecycle.

“Our focus has always been on bridging the gap between contractors and mining teams. This investment will allow us to continue to expand our global team, extend our range of services to deliver value to the global mining industry. CorePlan is becoming the operational backbone for the industry by turning manual admin tasks that once took days to minutes. This round validates the impact our team is delivering for our customers," Founder and CEO Alex Goulios said.

Founder and CEO Alex Goulios. PHOTO: CorePlan

CorePlan currently supports a global customer base spanning APAC, North America, Latin America, and Africa. Leading contractors and major miners, including industry giants such as DDH1, Boart Longyear, Foraco, and Geodrill, alongside global operators like BHP, Fortescue, AngloGold Ashanti, and Rio Tinto, use the platform. Today, CorePlan serves over 600 companies and 9,000 users worldwide, adding approximately 300 new users monthly. To date, the platform has successfully managed over US$4.3 billion in drilling and mining works, streamlining invoicing and approval workflows for complex global programs.

“CorePlan stands out as the category-defining platform for mining and drilling operations. Customer advocacy, expansion and enterprise adoption is exceptional and the team has consistently delivered a world-class, mission-critical product. We are excited to continue our partnership," EVP Partner Mark Velik said.

The US$3.5 million in new funding will be used to expand the global team and support significant growth through 2026. Key priorities include deepening product expansion into drilling and geology workflows, strengthening enterprise capabilities, scaling regional support and presence in the Americas, and expanding operations in Australia.

For more information, visit www.CorePlan.io and www.Equityvp.com