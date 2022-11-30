Explore Hexagon’s pit-to-port mining solutions online

Hexagon has launched its Life-of-Mine Experience, an interactive interface that allows website visitors to go on a journey to see how data from connected mining workflows maximize the value of safety, sustainability and profitability at a mine site.

The digital experience allows users to take virtual paths that dig deeper into the routine facets and everyday challenges in mining materials from the Earth and see how the company’s solutions aid mining operations to increase safety, sustainability and profitability through increased productivity, efficiency, safety measures and more.

The Life-of-Mine Experience demonstrates and communicates how digital transformation and autonomous solutions are crucial in exploration, planning, material movement, drilling, blasting, surveying, monitoring, and more. The choices made will impact site personnel, equipment, and machinery choices.The Life-of-Mine Experience will feature more interactive experiences in the future. Users can dig into the excitement today and freely access Hexagon’s Life-of-Mine Experience on www.Hexagon.com.