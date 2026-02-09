Exterra rebrands to reflect expanded mineral processing platform

Exterra Carbon Solutions has rebranded as Exterra Technologies, reflecting the expanded scope of its mineral processing platform developed over the past three years. The company announced this change today, along with a new visual identity and redesigned website.

Exterra Technologies, based in Québec, develops mineral processing solutions intended to bring critical minerals to market more efficiently and with a reduced environmental impact. The company's technology focuses on circular regeneration and re-use of chemical inputs, aiming to reduce costs and waste compared to conventional processing methods.

While decarbonization remains a focus, Exterra's technology now addresses broader economic and environmental constraints in critical mineral projects. The platform aims to enable circular use of chemical inputs, potentially lowering operating costs and waste while improving processing resilience.

Exterra's technology is designed to be adaptable across various commodities, targeting mineral projects facing cost pressures, waste constraints, and heightened environmental and social expectations. The company's Hub I project in Québec will serve as the first commercial demonstration of this platform, transforming legacy asbestos mine tailings into low-carbon mineral products.

"We're evolving to reflect what Exterra has become. We've built a technology company with a mineral processing platform that goes far beyond carbon - helping mining companies design the next generation of processing plants that are more efficient, more resilient, and lower impact. Exterra Technologies signals our ambition to scale this platform globally and help accelerate the production of critical minerals," Olivier Dufresne, CEO and co-founder of Exterra Technologies, stated.

To support this rebranding, Exterra collaborated with ORFÉ for brand strategy and digital experience, and NATIONAL Public Relations for strategic advisory services. The new digital platform aims to clarify Exterra's technological offerings and support engagement with industrial, institutional, and government partners.

More information is available at www.ExterraTechnologies.com