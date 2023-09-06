Exyn funds partnerships with C.R. Kennedy and Zero X

Exyn Technologies has completed its second round of financing to further strengthen its strategic partnerships with C.R. Kennedy & Co. and Aero X Ventures. Exyn says such partnerships solidify its position as a leader in the autonomous robotics industry.

Exyn aims to revolutionize industries such as mining, logistics, and construction by providing a single, integrated solution to capture critical and time-sensitive data in complex and GPS-denied environments. Its breakthrough technology enables safer, more affordable, and highly efficient data collection, transforming how businesses operate. With a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, Exyn is at the forefront of innovation in the field.

Collaborating with C.R. Kennedy and Aero X is instrumental in advancing Exyn's position in key markets. C.R. Kennedy's extensive distribution network and deep understanding of the Australian market enable Exyn to penetrate and cater to the specific needs of this strategic region. With Aero X Ventures' expertise in aerospace and defense technologies, Exyn gains access to invaluable knowledge and resources that will accelerate its growth trajectory in these sectors.

C.R. Kennedy is Australia's largest distributor of geospatial instruments, employing over 280 highly skilled professionals. Their decision to collaborate with Exyn underscores the exceptional value that Exyn's autonomous systems bring to the Australian market.

Aero X is a deep-tech, early-stage venture firm specializing in transformative aerospace and defense technologies. Exyn said it will bring significant strategic value to that company.

Exyn plans to leverage its new funding to advance product innovation, launch new products, expand into new markets and applications, and enhance the overall client experience.

For more information, please visit www.Exyn.com.