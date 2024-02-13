Exyn unveils Nexys, modular 3D mapping for complex environments

Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous robotics, today announced the launch of Exyn Nexys, a revolutionary modular 3D mapping solution. Designed for professionals in mining, construction, AEC, and geospatial industries, Nexys sets a new standard in autonomous mapping technology, offering unparalleled flexibility, speed, and accuracy in the most demanding surveying and inspection environments.

Nexys’ groundbreaking modular design allows for deployment in various configurations, be it handheld, backpack-mounted, vehicle-mounted, drone-integrated, or via ground robots. This adaptability makes Nexys an essential tool for comprehensive mapping across diverse environments, from indoor and underground spaces to rugged outdoor terrains.

Equipped with state-of-the-art LiDAR technology and Exyn's proprietary SLAM algorithms, Nexys delivers top-tier data capture speeds and real-time point cloud colourization. Attached to a robot, its Autonomy Level 4 (AL-4) capabilities facilitate intelligent autonomous navigation through dynamic, complex environments, ensuring thorough coverage even in GPS-denied settings, a significant advancement in autonomous mapping.

Featuring integrated hemispherical cameras, Nexys offers real-time visualization of detailed, colorized data directly onto a 3D point cloud. Capable of capturing up to 1.9 million scan points per second, it ensures survey-grade accuracy up to 5 mm at 1 sigma, critical for precision-driven surveying and mapping operations.

Constructed to IP67 standards within an ISO 9001 certified framework, Nexys is built to withstand the toughest conditions. Its ergonomic design, coupled with a comprehensive suite of accessories, including GPS modules, protective cages, and Drone Link for robot integration, expands its utility across numerous mapping scenarios.

Nexys is more than a product – it is an ecosystem designed to revolutionize mapping and surveying practices across various sectors. It epitomizes Exyn's commitment to enhancing safety, efficiency, and accuracy in professional mapping.

Renowned for its commitment to innovation, Exyn focuses on crafting solutions that elevate safety and efficiency in challenging operational environments. Learn more on www.Exyn.com.