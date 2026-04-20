FANUC’s CRX-3iA robot targets heavy equipment, mining component tasks

FANUC America has unveiled the CRX-3iA, the newest addition to its collaborative robot lineup that brings unprecedented portability to manufacturing automation. The ultra-lightweight cobot weighs just 11 kg (24 lbs.) and enables operators to carry it between workstations and set it up within minutes.

"The CRX-3iA puts collaborative automation in the hands of operators--literally," Eric Potter, general manager, robot application engineering segment, FANUC America, explained. "Its lightweight design makes it easy to redeploy in minutes, helping manufacturers automate jobs that were once too small, too scattered or too costly to justify. Combined with new capabilities across the CRX lineup, we're giving our customers more ways to apply collaborative robots safely and productively across their entire operation."

The company designed the CRX-3iA specifically for manufacturers who need to automate small, high-mix tasks across multiple locations. Workers can quickly redeploy the robot for welding, part handling, small assembly, screwdriving, tool positioning and inspection tasks, particularly in tight spaces or temporary work areas where permanent fixtures prove impractical.

Mining applications for FANUC robotics

FANUC's industrial robots serve critical roles in mining operations through automated material handling systems that move ore samples and heavy equipment components. The robots perform precision welding tasks on mining machinery and vehicles in maintenance facilities. Advanced FANUC systems handle quality inspection of drill bits and cutting tools, while automated palletizing solutions manage the storage and transport of mining supplies and materials in harsh underground and surface environments.

The FANUC CRX Series offers payloads ranging from 3 to 40 kg and features intuitive programming, eight-year maintenance-free reliability, and a comprehensive ecosystem of end-of-arm tooling and software options. Engineers designed CRX robots to work safely alongside people while delivering the performance and durability expected from FANUC systems.

Portable design enables rapid deployment

The CRX-3iA features a three kg payload capacity and 692 mm reach, making it suitable for rapid repositioning between workstations. Engineers developed the robot to support magnetic bases and offer effortless wall or ceiling mounting with automatic angle detection that requires no manual input.

For welding applications, operators can manually move the CRX-3iA to work areas for fast repositioning. The robot supports touch sensing that eliminates the need for precise placement, while auto weld point detection and auto path generation accelerate welding setup procedures.

Enhanced capabilities across CRX lineup

FANUC has simultaneously enhanced capabilities across its entire CRX collaborative robot family. The company introduced a breakthrough "Triangle Weave" vertical up welding profile that counteracts weld-puddle sag and replicates skilled welder precision for out-of-position welding applications.

The CRX-30iA now supports palletizing operations with payloads up to 40 kg when paired with a new high-flow air kit designed for large suction grippers. This enhancement enables collaborative palletizing of heavier cases while maintaining safety standards.

A new high inertia mode allows CRX cobots to guide extremely heavy loads while lift-assist devices carry the weight. This hybrid approach automates previously manual, ergonomically challenging operations while preserving collaborative safety protocols.

Advanced controller capabilities

Manufacturers can now equip CRX cobots with dual nut runners to double fastener throughput. An optional internal wiring harness supports clean cable routing while maintaining collaborative safety standards.

The CRX lineup will become available on FANUC's new R-50iA controller, which enables Python scripting, higher frequency ROS 2 streaming motion support for AI-driven applications, advanced cybersecurity protection, and positioner support. Support for auxiliary axis part positioners enables coordinated welding and laser applications.

These enhancements expand the CRX family's capabilities into more demanding applications while preserving the simplicity and safety characteristics that define collaborative robotics. FANUC has made the CRX-3iA available for customer orders.

More information is posted at www.FanucAmerica.com