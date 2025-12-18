FARO adds HandySCAN BLACK Elite to 3D measurement lineup

FARO, a business of AMETEK, has added the HandySCAN BLACK Elite Handheld 3D scanner to its 3D measurement portfolio. This move marks the first major initiative in FARO's alignment with metrology company Creaform.

FARO, now part of AMETEK's Ultra Precision Technologies Division alongside Creaform, expands its portable measurement offering for quality assurance, product development, and inspection applications.

The HandySCAN BLACK Elite scanner delivers up to 1.3 million measurements per second using 22 blue laser lines and an additional deep-hole line. It offers 0.025 mm accuracy and 0.1 mm resolution within a 200 to 450 mm working distance.

The scanner maintains precision through dynamic referencing, even when both the scanner and object move during measurement. ISO 17025-compliant accredited calibration laboratories support traceable, repeatable results.

Features like smart resolution, automatic shutter adjustment, and optimized laser-line alignment enhance performance on complex surfaces. AI-driven target detection, real-time feedback, and live mesh visualization aim to improve scan quality.

Weighing 952 grams (2.1 lb), the HandySCAN BLACK Elite sets up in under two minutes. Its compact size allows storage in a standard suitcase.

FARO's latest handheld scanner technology. PHOTO: FARO.

The North American-manufactured scanner is compatible with FARO's CAM2 Software and other major metrology software. It supports various industrial applications including quality control, inspection, reverse engineering, and non-destructive testing.

For more information, visit www.Faro.com.