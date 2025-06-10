Faro Technologies unveils advanced handheld 3D scanner

Faro Technologies – a global leader in 3D measurement, imaging and realization technologies – hosted an exclusive webinar on the launch of the Leap ST. This new handheld solution expands the company’s product portfolio, making FARO one of the few companies offering customers a complete range of portable 3D metrology devices. FARO paired this launch with an update to its FARO CAM2 software , for a simple and effective way to scan parts.

The Leap ST handheld 3D scanner is a metrology-grade tool excelling in measuring and verifying a variety of surfaces and parts. Its versatility and flexibility mean Fausers no longer need multiple devices for different tasks, offering a single solution for scanning. The portability of the Leap ST is key, allowing users to measure quickly by bringing it directly to the part, reducing setup time, minimizing preparation, and speeding up projects.

An advanced optical configuration reduces the number of targets required, and the integration of blue laser, infrared, and photogrammetry technologies, complemented by optical filters, ensures effective scanning across virtually any surface. Moreover, VDI/VDE 2634 certified devices provide confirmation of operator results, offering a significant advantage in manufacturing quality control. FARO is committed to the product's performance, assuring users of reliable and meaningful data acquisition, optimized workflows, and high-quality data capture across diverse surfaces without compromising accuracy.

During a recent webinar, Will Pitarello, a senior applications specialist, demonstrated the Leap ST's capabilities by scanning a FARO chopper, showcasing its ability to seamlessly scan different materials in one go, including high-gloss paint, chrome, leather and rubber. The scanner's optimized algorithms adapted to tricky surfaces like chrome, delivering high accuracy without excessive noise or distortion. With multiple operating modes, including large area scanning and hyper fine scanning, the Leap ST can handle everything from large parts to intricate details.

The Leap ST and CAM2 Software are available in all regions. FARO is now offering on-demand access to the webinar recording.

For more information, visit www.Faro.com.