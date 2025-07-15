Feds seek diverse members for impact assessment advisory council

Government calls for applications to shape nation’s environmental future

The federal government has launched a nationwide call for applications, inviting Canadians from all walks of life to join the minister of environment and climate change’s advisory council on impact assessment, commonly known as MINAC. Officials announced this initiative recently, emphasizing the critical role the council will play in advancing Canada’s environmental and economic goals.

MINAC, an independent body composed of seven to twelve members, including a chair, directly advises the minister of environment and climate change on a range of topics related to the implementation of the Impact Assessment Act. The council’s mandate includes providing non-partisan recommendations to ensure major projects progress responsibly while supporting sustainability and Indigenous reconciliation efforts.

Key Areas of Focus

Improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the impact assessment process

Ensuring greater transparency and predictability throughout assessment procedures

Promoting reconciliation and upholding Indigenous rights via robust, inclusive impact assessments

Addressing specialized topics as prioritized by the minister

The government seeks applicants from a variety of sectors to ensure the council delivers broad, strategic, and independent advice. Officials are actively encouraging Indigenous peoples, as well as representatives from industry, academia, interest groups, non-governmental organizations, and all levels of government, to submit their applications. By assembling a council with diverse expertise and perspectives, authorities aim to better navigate the complex challenges that arise in assessing major development projects across the country.

MINAC’s work will help shape key decisions on how large projects can move forward, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship and social responsibility. The council’s recommendations will influence how the government achieves its commitment to transparent and effective impact assessments.

Canadians interested in joining MINAC can find detailed information on qualifications and the application process on the official application page. The deadline for submitting applications is August 28, 2025.

As Canada continues to tackle climate change and pursue sustainable development, officials stress that input from diverse council members will be vital to the nation’s progress. The upcoming appointments to MINAC are expected to strengthen the country’s approach to both environmental protection and economic advancement.