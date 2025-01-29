FEECO International now offering custom fluid bed dryers

FEECO International – a global leader in custom process equipment – has added fluid bed dryers to the company’s line of thermal processing solutions. Known for their versatility and efficiency, fluid bed dryers offer an innovative solution for drying bulk solids across various industries, including chemicals, minerals, and fertilizers.

FEECO has designed its fluid bed dryers to meet the unique needs of each customer’s process and product goals, promoting superior efficiency and uniform drying. As the industry’s leading manufacturer of rotary dryers since 1951, the progression to offer fluid bed dryers was natural.

Nick Reckinger, head of process and bioresources sales at FEECO, said, “The flexibility of our rotary dryers makes them a fit in a lot of settings, but through testing in our Innovation Center, we sometimes identify applications that would be better served by a fluid bed dryer. By offering fluid bed dryers, we’re able to complement our existing capabilities and ensure our customers receive the best solution possible.”

As part of the company’s commitment to providing end-to-end process solutions, FEECO offers proof of concept and process development through comprehensive testing in the FEECO Innovation Center, where clients can test materials using a pilot-scale fluid bed dryer.

The Innovation Center provides customers with a controlled environment to conduct testing and optimize dryer designs, evaluating process variables ranging from temperature and retention time to air flow velocity, and more. This testing ensures seamless scale-up and maximum efficiency.

More information is posted on www.Feeco.com.