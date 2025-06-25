FEECO launches QR code system for parts and service access

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 24, 2025 At 9:10 pm
FEECO parts portal. PHOTO: FEECO International.

FEECO International – a global leader in custom processing equipment and systems – announce the launch of a new QR code-based platform designed to simplify the way customers manage access to parts and service for their FEECO equipment.

The new platform provides instant access to a personalized parts list through a unique QR code affixed to each piece of FEECO equipment. By scanning the code with a mobile device or tablet, customers are directed to a dedicated portal where they can quickly request a quote for parts or service—anytime, from anywhere.

Craig Peppin, customer service manager at FEECO International, said: “This innovation is all about making equipment ownership easier. With quick access to parts and service information, our customers can reduce downtime, streamline maintenance, and keep their operations running smoothly.”

The QR plates are now standard on all new FEECO equipment, and the company is in the process of rolling out the program for past equipment orders.

The platform not only enhances the support experience for current customers—it also underscores FEECO’s long-standing commitment to delivering practical, forward-thinking solutions. In an industry where parts ordering is often still a time-consuming, manual process, this digital platform sets a new standard. By eliminating the need to track down part numbers or contact multiple departments, the new system creates a faster, more intuitive experience that many competitors simply don’t offer.

Peppin added: “This is a major step toward modernizing how customers interact with their equipment. It’s not just a value-add for current users—it’s a selling point for prospective customers who are looking for a convenient and direct connection to their OEM.”

Key features of the platform include:

  • QR code-linked equipment identification
  • Instant access to an equipment-specific parts list
  • Mobile- and desktop-friendly experience
  • Easy access to request service or technical support

This development reinforces FEECO’s commitment to providing industry-leading support throughout the lifecycle of its equipment.

For more information, visit www.Feeco.com.

