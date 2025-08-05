FEECO to help those struggling with process in the mining industry

As product standards tighten and competitive pressures rise, companies are constantly looking for ways to improve performance and consistency in their products.

Built to deliver precise and uniform coating distribution, FEECO’s coating drums are ideal for applying liquid and powder coatings to granular materials such as fertilizers, soil amendments, catalysts, roofing granules, and more, with precision, flexibility, and reliability.

FEECO’s coating drums are designed and fabricated to meet the specific process and product goals of each application. This often includes custom retention time, specially designed internals, alternative materials of construction, and other design aspects that truly optimize the equipment for its end use.

One of the most critical aspects of effective coating is how the spray system design works with the material bed action. Experts at FEECO collaborate closely with customers to determine the optimal configuration, considering variables such as spray rate, nozzle type and placement, and tumbling flight design, among others.

Each drum is backed by decades of expertise and proven through comprehensive testing in the company’s on-site Innovation Center. This approach to design not only ensures maximum uniform coating results but also helps to minimize buildup and coating waste.

Michael Eidge, process sales engineer at FEECO, said: “Coating drums are highly nuanced equipment. What makes ours different is the level of process development that goes into each system to really identify the most optimal design.”

In the Innovation Center, customers can test formulations, evaluate equipment configurations, produce samples for in-field testing, and generate data to support commercial-scale decisions—all while leveraging FEECO’s decades of process expertise. Additional production processes, such as drying, granulation, and high-temperature thermal treatment can also be tested.

In addition to equipment manufacturing, FEECO offers ongoing support through a full-service parts and service program, ensuring that coating drums continue to operate reliably long after commissioning.

To learn more about FEECO’s custom coating drums and process development capabilities, visit www.FEECO.com.