Festo debuts GripperAI to automate robotic tool choice 

Festo’s new GripperAI implemented on a mechanical gripper. Credit: Festo

Festo has introduced its new GripperAI, software that selects the best gripping tool for mixed-product robotic handling applications, without custom programming. The software operates locally on standard industrial PCs with a connected 3D camera that automatically adjusts for individual products.

According to Festo, GripperAI is compatible with most industrial robots, cobots and Cartesian systems that feature a path control system. The company described the software as “robot agnostic,” meaning it can be deployed on hardware regardless of brand or model.

System setup involves mounting and aligning the camera, verifying usable lighting, calibrating the robot’s base to the camera and choosing specific parameters within the software. Festo says if a grip is missed, the system will recalculate and try again.

Würth Group, a Germany‑based fastening and assembly solutions company, has implemented GripperAI at its central distribution hub. There, a robot equipped with multiple vacuum and mechanical grippers uses the software to select the appropriate tool for items ranging from small components to boxes weighing up to 20 kg.

Festo, founded in 1925 and based in Esslingen, Germany, is a leading supplier of automation technology and technical education. The company has been operating in Canada for 50 years.