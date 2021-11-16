First-ever drilling at Goldrange returns gold, silver and copper for Kingfisher

November 16, 2021
VP exploration Gayle Febbo analyzes drill core from the inaugural drill program at the Goldrange project in B.C. Credit: Kingfisher Metals.

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR; OTC: KGFMF) has intersected 6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper over 9 metres in drilling at the Goldrange property, 140 km northwest of the former Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia. The company mounted a four-hole program to test the potential of the Cloud Drifter trend where artisanal mining occurred during the 1930s.

The highlighted grades above came from a section of high-grade core from hole GR21-007. Assays included 8 metres grading 2.16 g/t gold, including 1 metre at 14.8 g/t gold. Another 7-metre section tested 0.32 g/t gold, and then came the 9-metre section (6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper), followed by another 8-metre interval at 0.32 g/t gold.

Hole GR21-001 had no significant mineralized intersections, but hole GR21-002 returned 1 metre grading 5.3 g/t gold. Hole GR21-003 returned four intersections: 9 metres at 0.38 g/t gold, 12 metres at 0.9 g/t gold, 16 metres at 0.41 g/t gold, and 10 metres at 0.38 g/t gold.

The Cloud Drifter trend is a 3- by 2-km zone coincident with quartz-sulphide and sulphosalts veins, sulphide-cement breccias, and quartz-sulphide replacement zones. Last year’s prospecting yielded 312 rock samples averaging 6.26 g/t gold and 50 soil samples mover 1 g/t gold.

The results of 10 more holes drilled this year are pending. Kingfisher will then move on to interpretation and 3-D modelling of the data for targeting next year’s drilling.

Information about the mineralization at Goldrange is posted on www.KingfisherMetals.com.

