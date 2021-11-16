First-ever drilling at Goldrange returns gold, silver and copper for Kingfisher

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR; OTC: KGFMF) has intersected 6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper over 9 metres in drilling at the Goldrange property, 140 km northwest of the former Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia. The company mounted a four-hole program to test the potential of the Cloud Drifter trend where artisanal mining occurred during the 1930s.

The highlighted grades above came from a section of high-grade core from hole GR21-007. Assays included 8 metres grading 2.16 g/t gold, including 1 metre at 14.8 g/t gold. Another 7-metre section tested 0.32 g/t gold, and then came the 9-metre section (6.88 g/t gold, 13.6 g/t silver and 0.28% copper), followed by another 8-metre interval at 0.32 g/t gold.

Hole GR21-001 had no significant mineralized intersections, but hole GR21-002 returned 1 metre grading 5.3 g/t gold. Hole GR21-003 returned four intersections: 9 metres at 0.38 g/t gold, 12 metres at 0.9 g/t gold, 16 metres at 0.41 g/t gold, and 10 metres at 0.38 g/t gold.

The Cloud Drifter trend is a 3- by 2-km zone coincident with quartz-sulphide and sulphosalts veins, sulphide-cement breccias, and quartz-sulphide replacement zones. Last year’s prospecting yielded 312 rock samples averaging 6.26 g/t gold and 50 soil samples mover 1 g/t gold.

The results of 10 more holes drilled this year are pending. Kingfisher will then move on to interpretation and 3-D modelling of the data for targeting next year’s drilling.

Information about the mineralization at Goldrange is posted on www.KingfisherMetals.com.