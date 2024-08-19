First shipment of critical minerals in over two decades departs from Churchill

The first shipment of critical minerals in over 20 years has been exported from the port of Churchill, Man., marking a significant milestone in the region's economic development. On Friday, Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) announced that zinc concentrate mined by Hudbay Minerals in Snow lake was shipped from the port after being stored there for the past two months. This event signals the beginning of a new era for the port and the Hudson Bay railway.

“We’re building a new era of economic development and international trade for northern Manitoba while strongly supporting the principles of Indigenous reconciliation,” said Mike Spence, Churchill mayor and AGG chair.

The federal and provincial governments have each committed $30 million to support AGG’s efforts to redevelop the port and the Hudson Bay railway. The revitalization project, expected to be completed by 2028, aims to create over 5,500 jobs and add $1 billion annually to the Canadian economy.

Rob Carter Hudbay's Manitoba business unit VP emphasized the port’s role in efficiently delivering their products to global customers and expressed hope for future collaboration with AGG. Over the past two months, more than 100 rail cars of zinc concentrate were delivered to the port and stored in a newly built facility, the first new construction at the site in over two decades.

AGG continues to make significant investments in the Hudson Bay Railway, including the replacement of 125,000 rail ties, resurfacing 245 km of track, rehabilitating crossings and upgrading bridges. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance the port’s capacity and reliability, ensuring that it serves as a gateway to international markets for Canadian resources.

In addition to the critical minerals shipment, the port also handled the resupply of essential goods to northern communities in mid-July. The investments in infrastructure and equipment by AGG, supported by government funding, are laying the groundwork for future growth and development at the port.

“This shipment shows the strength of Manitoba’s resources and the opportunity of our deepwater port and Arctic trade corridor – we’re exporting critical minerals mined in Manitoba through a Manitoba port using infrastructure built by Manitobans,” said Spence.

