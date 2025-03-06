Fleet Space acquires seismic exploration technology company HiSeis

Australian space explorer Fleet Space Technologies announced Wednesday its acquisition of HiSeis, a global provider of active seismic exploration technology to the minerals industry.

HiSeis specializes in hard rock seismic technology, offering high-resolution subsurface imaging that aids in the identification of mineral deposits, Fleet Space said.

To navigate the increasing complexity of drilling down into finer and finer scales, exploration companies come to HiSeis when they need the highest resolution geological picture possible with current technology, it said, adding that leveraging active seismic solutions, HiSeis sends seismic energy into the ground and measures the energy returned to the surface after bouncing off of geological features deep underground.

By consolidating exploration technologies and capabilities, this acquisition will strengthen Fleet Space’s end-to-end exploration services, streamlining the global mining industry’s journey from data acquisition to AI-enabled drill targeting across the mineral value chain, the company said in a news release.

With the integration of HiSeis advanced seismic solutions, Fleet Space said its end-to-end exploration platform, ExoSphere, will accelerate the acquisition and processing of high-quality passive and active seismic datasets into AI-enabled insights worldwide.

Step change in data-driven mineral exploration

“Fleet Space’s acquisition of HiSeis marks a transformative leap into the future of data-driven exploration,” Fleet Space Technologies CEO Flavia Tata Nardini said in the statement.

“To unlock the potential of real-time exploration and AI, we must consolidate, standardise, and integrate high-quality datasets to maximise the predictive capabilities of frontier AI systems.”

“By combining Fleet Space’s vertically integrated exploration platform with HiSeis’ seismic exploration solutions and imaging expertise, we are taking a vital step to generate exabytes of high-quality exploration data needed to unlock faster exploration outcomes and enhance shareholder value for the global mining industry,” she said.

New global headquarters

The acquisition comes as Fleet Space unveils its new spacetech hyperfactory and global headquarters - GHQ - at Adelaide Airport—a 5300m2+ state-of-the-art facility designed to drive the next wave of space-enabled mineral exploration. Enabling production capacity for thousands of Fleet Space’s patented smart sensors and hundreds of satellites per year, this high-tech manufacturing hub will expand the global service capacity for Fleet Space’s end-to-end exploration platform, ExoSphere, to support the growing needs of the global mining industry.

Last month, Fleet Space Technologies partnered with Koloma, a natural hydrogen exploration company backed by billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, to accelerate exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources worldwide.

Last year, Fleet Space deployed its next-generation Centauri-6 satellite on SpaceX’s Bandwagon-1 mission, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.