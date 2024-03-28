Fleet Space beefs up Exosphere program to speed up exploration

Fleet Space Technologies added three new features to their mineral exploration technology, ExoSphere by Fleet – designed to enhance and accelerate data-driven global mineral exploration efforts with machine learning (ML) capabilities and real-time survey diagnostics.

The new features announced for ExoSphere are outlined below for easy reference:

Geological Sketch: Starting today, customers using the ExoSphere platform will be able to access Geological Sketch – a powerful visualization tool that allows them to convey their understanding of the geology and lithology of their project. Using this visualization, Fleet Space’s in-house team of geophysicists can refine the customer’s 3D model with a wider range of insights before, during, and after their survey is complete – enhancing model accuracy while also unlocking new insights to inform their targeting decisions.

Basement Depth Map: In the coming months, ExoSphere will have a ML-enabled feature that will provide a projection of the basement depth based on customers’ ANT survey results. Customers will also be able to upload other insights they have about the lithology and geology of the area to enhance the prediction on the ExoSphere platform. This gives customers an efficient way to evaluate and visualise the potential basement depth of a project as part of their data-driven exploration efforts.

Real-Time Diagnostics: Fleet Space’s patented, space-enabled seismic sensors (Geodes) have been deployed in many of the harshest conditions on Earth, from the Australian red lands to the Canadian permafrost. As part of their deployment, customers will soon be able to review the diagnostics on each individual Geode used as part of a survey in real-time to determine if any corrective measures should be taken to optimise their performance while in the field. Real-Time Diagnostics is a powerful tool for onsite teams to make quick adjustments to the Geodes without the need to remove them from the survey area which is common with other methods.

“A future with near-instantaneous access to subsurface insights that can lead to the next wave of mineral discoveries needed for the energy transition is within our grasp due to rapid advances in space technology. Technologies like ExoSphere, and the ML-enabled, real-time features we are building for it represent a major leap forward in the potential scale and speed of data-driven exploration while also reducing environmental impact,” said co-founder and CEO Flavia Tata Nardini.

A more powerful ExoSphere is only one of the latest developments in Fleet Space's exponential growth over the past year, which includes closing a $44.2 million (A$50 million) Series C, doubling its valuation to $309 million and becoming Australia's fastest growing company in 2023.

Fleet Space also partnered with Stanford University’s Mineral-X program. The partnership places the company on the forefront of advancing global efforts to leverage advanced space technology as an indispensable tool for accelerating our planet’s transition to renewable energy. The goal is to identify new efficiencies and insights that can speed humanity’s shift to clean energy.

Visit the company’s website at www.FleetSpace.com.