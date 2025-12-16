Former Tk’emlúps chief defends land, mineral rights

Former Tk'emlúps chief Shane Gottfriedson firmly rejected Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's recent plea to withdraw the decade-old land claim. Gottfriedson emphasized the claim's historical significance and the band's commitment to pursuing it through legal channels, according to a news report from Castanet News.

The Stk'emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation's (SSN) land claim, encompassing mineral rights, remains a focal point of contention in British Columbia. Filed in 2015, the claim seeks to assert Aboriginal title over 1.25 million hectares of traditional territory, including Kamloops and Sun Peaks. Initially viewed as a strategic move against the Ajax mine project, the claim now raises broader concerns about property rights and resource management.

The Ajax project is located 400 km northeast of Vancouver in the immediate vicinity of the city of Kamloops. The project includes the construction of an open-pit copper and gold mine and an ore enrichment plant with all the necessary infrastructure.

A recent B.C. Supreme Court ruling, granting the Cowichan Tribes title within Richmond city limits, has reignited discussions about the SSN claim.

Mayor Hamer-Jackson cited local anxieties and real estate market impacts in his call for the claim's withdrawal. He stressed the need for collaboration between all parties involved.

Gottfriedson, however, remains resolute. He views the claim as a continuation of long-standing historical efforts, positioning himself as one in a line of chiefs carrying forward this work.

The Cowichan ruling has sparked broader concerns across the province. Critics worry it could undermine private land ownership in B.C. Premier David Eby's government is appealing the decision, seeking to pause the case due to its potential negative impact on relationships with First Nations, businesses, and the economy.

Eby has reassured business leaders that reconciliation efforts will respect private properties and fee simple title. His government is committed to seeking clarity from the B.C. Court of Appeal.

This ongoing dispute highlights the complex challenges in reconciling Indigenous rights with existing land ownership structures in British Columbia, particularly concerning mineral rights and resource management.