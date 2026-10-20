Fortescue arsenic-removal tech hits commercial milestone

Inside Fortescue's Toowong Process plant. Credit Fortescue

Fortescue (ASX: FMG) says it has sold more than 40 tonnes of copper concentrate cleaned using its patented arsenic removal technology.

The Toowong Process uses a low-temperature, low-pressure hydrometallurgical method to separate arsenic from copper concentrate. Across seven campaigns, Fortescue says the process has reduced arsenic levels in concentrates to below 0.3%, while retaining more than 99.9% of the copper.

Arsenic is a major barrier to global copper production. Its removal has conventionally relied on roasting, an incredibly energy-intensive process. The Toowong Process is an alternative with comparable capital and operating costs, but improved output and reduced energy consumption and emissions, according to Fortescue.

“The world needs more copper to build renewable energy projects and expand electricity networks and Fortescue’s innovations will be key to unlocking the resources that can meet that demand,” said Gus Pichot, Fortescue’s CEO. “This is a technology that Fortescue will consider using itself as we explore copper deposits globally. It could also be hugely important for the industry and our peers more broadly as well.”

With global copper demand expected to rise 61% between 2026 and 2050, Fortescue says copper producers must explore more contaminated deposits, and develop cleaning techniques, in order to keep up.