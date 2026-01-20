Fortuna hits 2025 production targets, sets ambitious goals for 2026

Fortuna Mining (TSX: FVI; NYSE: FSM) has reported strong production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, successfully meeting its annual guidance with 317,001 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) produced across its operations in Latin America and West Africa.

The company's Séguéla Mine in Côte d'Ivoire was a standout performer, delivering record gold production of 152,426 ounces, which exceeded the upper end of annual guidance by 4%. Consolidated GEO production from ongoing operations reached 279,207 ounces in 2025.

In a move to streamline its portfolio, Fortuna completed the sale of its San Jose Mine in April 2025 and Yaramoko Mine in May 2025. The company also reported an improvement in its safety performance, with the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate decreasing to 0.74 in 2025 from 1.36 in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, Fortuna projects GEO production from ongoing operations to be between 281,000 and 305,000 ounces. The company is focusing on two key growth projects: a construction decision at Diamba Sud expected by mid-year and a feasibility study for expanding the Séguéla processing plant.

As of December 31, 2025, Fortuna estimates it had $704 million in liquidity and a $382 million net cash position. The company has allocated substantial capital for project development and exploration across its portfolio in 2026, including $100 million for Diamba Sud and $55 million for exploration activities.

More information is available at www.FortunaMining.com