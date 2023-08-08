Fortuna Silver cuts 91 g/t gold over 1.8 metres at Séguéla, Côte d’Ivoire

Fortuna Silver (TSX: FVI; NYSE: FSM) is exploring the further potential of the Séguéla gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire and has intersected a high grade of 90.9 g/t gold over 1.8 metres true width. The assay came from the Barana prospect in hole SGRD1647. Two more holes (1634 and 1641) at Barana returned 1.4 g/t gold over 8.1 metres and 2.4 g/t gold over 5.4 metres, both true widths.

The Sunbird deposit at the Séguéla mine returned these highlights (all true width):

12.7 g/t over 19.8 metres;

22.2 g/t over 2.1 metres, and 7.5 g/t over 23.8 metres;

16.2 g/t gold over 8.4 metres;

28.7 g/t over 2.8 metres;

4.7 g/t over 13.3 metres; and

10.7 g/t over 5.6 metres.

This infill drilling at Sunbird has boosted the confidence in the next round of mine design, reserve development, and an expected life-of-mine extension, said senior VP exploration Paul Weedon.

Further drilling to test the depth potential of the south-plunging high-grade shoots at Sunbird is planned for the second half of this year.

CMJ editor in chief Tamer Elbokl visited the Séguéla gold mine this summer. See his report on page 29 of our August issue.