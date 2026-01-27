FPX Nickel says IPD acceptance triggers environmental assessment for Baptiste

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; US-OTCQB: FPOCF) said it has submitted the initial project description (IPD) for its Baptiste nickel project and that the document has been formally accepted by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (BC EAO) and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). With the acceptance of the IPD, the environmental assessment (EA) process for the project has commenced. The Baptiste nickel project is located in central British Columbia.

"This is a significant achievement for Baptiste and is the result of extensive and deep engagement with the provincial and federal governments, First Nation communities and other local communities, as well as robust engineering, environmental and stewardship activities," Martin Turenne, president and CEO of FPX, said.

"The initial project description supports the initial phases of both the provincial and federal environmental assessment process outlining the company's preliminary plans to develop the Baptiste project, thereby informing subsequent phases of the EA and continued project development."

FPX said it anticipates a comprehensive, transparent and rigorous EA process and reiterated its commitment to working with local First Nations. The company noted ongoing collaboration with First Nations through funding agreements and co-design initiatives.

The company acknowledged early engagement from the Province of British Columbia's Critical Minerals Office and said Baptiste was selected as the first pilot project for that initiative in 2024. FPX also noted a recent $3.7 million grant from Natural Resources Canada’s Critical Mineral Infrastructure Fund, saying the funding helped advance the project to its current stage.

FPX has launched a dedicated project website at https://baptisteproject.com to support public engagement. The IPD is available on the BC EAO and IAAC websites at https://projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/690a3490f909a20022093278/project-details and https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/90051?culture=en-CA. The agencies will accept public comments during a forthcoming comment period scheduled for February 5 to March 9, 2026, as part of the EA process.

For more information, please view the company's website at https://Fpxnickel.com/