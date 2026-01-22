Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals top sustainability list

Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV; NYSE: FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals have both earned spots on Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list. This recognition highlights their commitment to sustainable practices and responsible business operations in the precious metals sector.

Franco-Nevada has made its debut on the Global 100 ranking this year, while Wheaton Precious Metals celebrates its third consecutive year on the list. The Global 100, released annually by Corporate Knights, evaluates publicly traded companies with over US$1 billion in revenue based on their sustainability performance.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Corporate Knights for the first time as a Global 100 ranked company. This recognition reflects our disciplined, long-term approach to responsible capital allocation, governance excellence and risk management, and our focus on sustainability across our diversified portfolio, in partnership with operating companies committed to responsible and sustainable operations," Paul Brink, president and CEO of Franco-Nevada, stated.

"Being recognized again in 2026 reinforces that sustainability is foundational to how we create long term value. It directly reflects the caliber of our mining partners and the critical importance of mining to the clean economy. We believe that pursuing the highest standards across our portfolio is essential to Wheaton's growth and supports our goal of delivering superior, long-term returns to all of our stakeholders. This ranking validates that our approach is working," Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton, said.

Both companies have also received recognition from Corporate Knights as part of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens. Franco-Nevada has been honoured multiple times, while Wheaton was included in the 2025 list.

Wheaton Precious Metals has further demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through initiatives like the Future of Mining Challenge. This program invites cleantech companies to submit solutions for sustainable water management in mining, with the winner set to receive US$1,000,000 to advance their technology.

Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals continue to prioritize sustainability in their business models. Franco-Nevada operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a diverse portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Wheaton, as the world's premier precious metals streaming company, partners with mining companies to secure future precious metals production through strategic streaming agreements.

Learn more about Wheaton Precious Metals at www.Wheatonpm.com. To learn more about Wheaton's sustainability approach and commitments, please visit the website at: www.wheatonpm.com/Sustainability. For more information on Franco-Nevada, please go to www.Franco-Nevada.com. For more information on the Corporate Knight's list, please go to https://Corporateknights.com/rankings/global-100-rankings/2026-global-100/the-2026-global-100-puts-speed-in-the-spotlight/