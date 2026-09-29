Franco-Nevada’s Paul Brink to chair World Gold Council

Paul Brink, chair of the World Gold Council and president and CEO of Franco-Nevada. Credit: Franco-Nevada.

Paul Brink, president and CEO of Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV; NYSE: FNV) has been appointed chair of the World Gold Council. He succeeds Neal Froneman, who has completed his term as chair.

"I would like to thank Neal Froneman for his valued contribution as chair of the World Gold Council, and I am very pleased to welcome Paul Brink to the role,” commented CEO David Tait. “Paul's experience and deep industry knowledge will be hugely valuable as we continue to champion gold's role as a strategic asset, strengthen responsible mining and gold industry standards and open up new possibilities for gold in the modern financial system."

The new chair of the World Gold Council holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Witwatersrand and a master’s degree in management studies from Oxford University. He is also active with a number of not-for-profit organizations.

"I am honoured to represent the leading gold producers globally at a time when gold's relevance has rarely been more evident,” said Brink. “The World Gold Council has played a pivotal role in underscoring gold's enduring role as a strategic reserve asset while broadening access through its gold digitalisation program.

“I also look forward to continuing to advance the Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative, which will help strengthen trust, transparency and accountability across our industry. I welcome the opportunity to work with David Tait, the World Gold Council team and its board to further advance this invaluable work."

Brink has been part of the Franco-Nevada team since the company launched its IPO in 2007. Prior to his role as CEO, he served as the company’s president and chief operating officer from 2018 to 2020, and for a decade before that as senior vice-president leading the company’s business activities. Before joining Franco-Nevada, he had roles in corporate development at Newmont, investment banking at BMO Nesbitt Burns, and project financing at UBS.

The World Gold Council maintains its website at www.Gold.org.